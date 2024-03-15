Ex-Telengana CM’s daughter Kavitha taken into custody by ED in Money Laundering Case

HYDERABAD, Mar 15: The ED on Friday took into custody BRS MLC and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha in connection with a money laundering case.

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate had earlier raided her premises.

Senior BRS leader and former minister Prasanth Reddy quoting ED officials said Kavitha will be taken to Delhi tonight.

“What they informed us in the house is that we will take you (Kavitha) to Delhi by 8.45 pm flight. It appears that they had decided to take her into custody and even booked a flight ticket for Kavitha even before they came here,” Reddy told reporters at the BRS MLC's residence.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao and former Minister Harish Rao and large number party workers gathered at the residence and indulged in slogan shouting.

It was not clear if the ED action is linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy linked case of the central agency in which it has questioned Kavitha.

The ED had claimed Kavitha was linked to a ‘south group' named lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.