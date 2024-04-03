Search
Jammu KashmirSajad Lone Demands FIR Against Farooq Abdullah, Cong Leaders For ‘Rigging’ 1987...
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Sajad Lone Demands FIR Against Farooq Abdullah, Cong Leaders For ‘Rigging’ 1987 J&K Assembly Polls

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, Apr 3: People's Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday said a case against Conference president Farooq Abdullah and others for their role in the alleged rigging of the 1987 and Kashmir Assembly polls will be the biggest confidence-building measure towards Kashmiris.

“As far as 1987 is concerned, I strongly believe that even today, the biggest CBM (confidence-building measure) towards Kashmiris will be an FIR in which Farooq sahib, Congress leaders and bureaucrats are named for rigging the election,” Lone told reporters in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
The separatist-turned-mainstream politician is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Baramulla constituency.
Lone said there has been no accountability for the election rigging in 1987, which he claimed was the trigger for the outbreak of violence in Jammu and Kashmir.
“One lakh people have died, thousands have been jailed. An army of orphans, an army of widows and there is no accountability? Were they not humans? Don't their lives matter?” he asked.
Lone said his father, Abdul Gani Lone, was a political person who gave up on electoral after the 1987 polls.
“My father participated in elections till 1987 but not after that. That is why we do not use his in our campaign. We respect his stand,” he said. (Agencies)

Previous article
Sanjay Singh Walks Out Of Jail, Says Not Time To Celebrate But Struggle
Next article
Mukesh Ambani breaks into top 10, ranked at 9th in Forbes global rich list
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Mukesh Ambani breaks into top 10, ranked at 9th in Forbes global rich list

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 3: Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd...

Sanjay Singh Walks Out Of Jail, Says Not Time To Celebrate But Struggle

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 3: A day after being granted...

J&K | LG Sinha Chairs 72nd Board Meeting Of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Apr 3: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired...

Rain Lash Plains Of Kashmir, Temperature Dips

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 3: Plains of Kashmir valley experienced light...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mukesh Ambani breaks into top 10, ranked at 9th in Forbes...

Sanjay Singh Walks Out Of Jail, Says Not Time To Celebrate...

J&K | LG Sinha Chairs 72nd Board Meeting Of Shri Mata...