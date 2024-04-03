Search
Breaking NewsMukesh Ambani breaks into top 10, ranked at 9th in Forbes global...
Breaking NewsBusinessIndia

Mukesh Ambani breaks into top 10, ranked at 9th in Forbes global rich list

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 3: Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd head Mukesh Ambani continues to be the richest Indian and has now broken into the 's top 10 wealthiest persons in the latest Forbes 2024 Billionaire List.

Ambani, 66, is ranked ninth on the list with a wealth of USD 116 billion, up from USD 83.4 billion in the 2023 ranking, according to Forbes.

Gautam Adani is the second richest Indian and is ranked at No. 17 on the global list. He is worth USD 84 billion, up from USD 47.2 billion in 2023 when his apples-to-airport conglomerate was rocked by a damning report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. The Adani group has denied all allegations in the report.

Adani, 61, was worth USD 90 billion in the 2022 ranking.

The Forbes 2024 Billionaires List features 2,781 individuals, an increase of 141 names from last year's list. The billionaires, according to the list, are richer than ever, worth USD 14.2 trillion in aggregate, up by USD 2 trillion from 2023 and USD 1.1 trillion above the previous record, also set in 2021.

Two-thirds of the list's members are worth more than a year ago; only one-fourth are poorer.

Fashion and cosmetics giant LVMH's Bernard Arnault is at the top of the list with USD 233 billion wealth, followed by Elon Musk with USD 195 billion and Amazon's Jeff Bezos with USD 194 billion.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg comes next in the list with a net worth of USD 177 billion.

The US has a record 813 billionaires followed by China with 473 billionaires. added 31 billionaires to the list compared to last year with the number now reaching 200.

“To calculate net worths, we used stock prices and exchange rates from March 8, 2024,” Forbes said.

Other Indians on the list include IT pioneer and HCL co-founder Shiv Nadar at No. 39 with USD 36.9 billion wealth, Jindal group's Savitri Jindal and family at No. 46 with USD 33.5 billion, Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi at No. 69 with USD 26.7 billion, vaccine maker Cyrus Poonawalla at No 90 with USD 21.3 billion, property baron Kushal Pal Singh at No 92 with USD 20.9 billion, and commodities king Kumar Bila at No 98 with USD 19.7 billion.

Previous article
Sajad Lone Demands FIR Against Farooq Abdullah, Cong Leaders For ‘Rigging’ 1987 J&K Assembly Polls
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Sajad Lone Demands FIR Against Farooq Abdullah, Cong Leaders For ‘Rigging’ 1987 J&K Assembly Polls

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 3: People’s Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone...

Sanjay Singh Walks Out Of Jail, Says Not Time To Celebrate But Struggle

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 3: A day after being granted...

J&K | LG Sinha Chairs 72nd Board Meeting Of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Apr 3: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired...

Rain Lash Plains Of Kashmir, Temperature Dips

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 3: Plains of Kashmir valley experienced light...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sajad Lone Demands FIR Against Farooq Abdullah, Cong Leaders For ‘Rigging’...

Sanjay Singh Walks Out Of Jail, Says Not Time To Celebrate...

J&K | LG Sinha Chairs 72nd Board Meeting Of Shri Mata...