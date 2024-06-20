back to top
Royal Orchid Hotels appoints Arjun Baljee as President

New Delhi: Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Arjun Baljee, a co-promoter, as President of the company.

Baljee comes with over 20 years of experience across sectors like real estate, , start-ups and hospitality where he has worked with and advised multiple businesses from new-age companies to traditional conglomerates, Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd (ROHL) said in a statement.

He was involved with the development of the first Royal Orchid Hotel in 2001 and played a key role in project implementation that saw the group grow from 2 to 10 hotels within a short span of six years. The expansion proved to be the catalyst for Royal Orchid's successful IPO in 2006, it added.

Besides, he was a strategic advisor to the Development Fund of Saudi Arabia, a sovereign fund responsible for investments across the tourism infrastructure in the kingdom and has worked with several government bodies and charities across geographies, the company said.

“Hospitality is one of the largest service industries in , supported by tourism, thereby driving strong economic growth. Under Arjun's expertise, we are confident Royal Orchid will scale to newer peaks and reach greater heights as he embarks on playing an active role in achieving our ambitious expansion plans across boundaries,” ROHL Chairman and Managing Director, Chander K Baljee said.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

