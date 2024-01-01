Rollball teams leave for Senior National

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 01: Screened by the team from J&K Sports Council (JKSC), the Rollball teams of J&K today left for participation in the 20th Senior National Championship being held at Balguam in Karnataka from January four to January seven.

“The 28-member teams and officials were finalised by the Rollball Association of J&K after conducting selection trials and coaching camps at Skating arena of MA Stadium, here,” informed general secretary of the Association, Madhu Sharma.

The screening committee of the JKSC was led by Baljinder Singh and comprised Suraj Bhan and Naveen Sharma.

The Teams: Men: Hiteshwer Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Akarshan Magotra, Sameer Gupta, Tranash Gupta, Rakshak Jandial, Bhavnesh Bhardwaj, Manvijay Singh Slathia, Aditiya Gupta, Samarth Gupta. Women: Khushi Gupta, Ruhi Rajput, Suvidha Sarin, Antra Mahajan, Kushpreet, Kavneet Kour, Ashray Shobna, Prabal Singh Yashvi, Simran Raina, Dhruv Sharma Mannat, Arukshita Abrol, Aysel Dogra. Officials: Coach: Madhu Sharma and Sudhir Singh. Manager: Vishali Bagal and Rita Rehan.