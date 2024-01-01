BCCI introduces a pre-requisite to qualify for NCA Level 01 Coach Certification Prog

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: In a press release issued by the JKCA, it has been stated that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a pre-requisite for applying for Level 01 Coaching Course conducted by the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengluru. As per the latest communication received from the NCA, it has been revealed that all players desirous to undertake coaching as profession will have to pass Level 0 module to become eligible to apply for Level 01 Coach Certification program. This online module will be offered in 08 different languages i.e. English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, & Telugu.

NCA will be training 100 candidates from J&K for Level 0 Module in 4 batches of 25 each spread out throughout the year for Level 0 Module, informed Brig. Anil Gupta, Member Administration, JKCA. As per the intimation received from NCA, the course will be applicable to both male and female candidates who have either been an ex-cricketer or has worked as Coach with the JKCA. The knowledge of computers is mandatory. The desirous candidates should be between 18 to 55 years (physically and mentally fit).

Brig. Gupta further informed that the Level 0 Learning Module can be completed online by the candidates recommended by the JKCA.

JKCA will send the names of nominated potential candidates along with their email Ids and Phone Numbers to NCA. NCA will then provide access to the nominated candidates. Those candidates who will receive the access from NCA will be able to take up the course online. After the completion of the course, the results will be compiled and declared to the Association by the NCA. On the basis of the result, the JKCA will recommend the names of the candidates who are eligible for BCCI Level 01 Coach course, when the nominations for the said are asked by the NCA.

Those candidates who belong to j&K and have been ex first class cricketer or have done coaching assignment and are desirous to undertake coaching as profession are advised to obtain further details from JKCA Office, Jammu or visit JKCA website (www.jkca.tv) for more details, stated Brig. Anil Gupta.