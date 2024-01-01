Archery team named for Sub-Junior National

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent

, Jan 01: Jammu and Council (JKSC) today finalised the 14-member team for the upcoming Sub-Junior Championship scheduled to be held at Raipur in Chattisgarh from January four to January 13.

As per a handout issued here today, the team was subsequently screened by the team of J&K Sports Council officials, including Divisional Sports Officer, Baljinder Singh. Among others present were office bearers of the Association, Rajeev Sharma and Sunil Sharma.

The Team: Girls: Etasha Bhat, Smriti Sharma, Manya Sharma, Bhavya Sandhu, Anjali Sharma. Boys: Abhinav Bakshi, Pranav Kumar, RishiT Kumar, Nitish Bawa,

Naksham Singh, Omkara Gupta, Yash Gupta. Officials: Anant, Vishal .

 

 

SHARE
Previous articleThe IPL’s Pay Problem
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR