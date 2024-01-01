Archery team named for Sub-Junior National

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 01: Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC) today finalised the 14-member team for the upcoming Sub-Junior National Championship scheduled to be held at Raipur in Chattisgarh from January four to January 13.

As per a handout issued here today, the team was subsequently screened by the team of J&K Sports Council officials, including Divisional Sports Officer, Baljinder Singh. Among others present were office bearers of the Association, Rajeev Sharma and Sunil Sharma.

The Team: Girls: Etasha Bhat, Smriti Sharma, Manya Sharma, Bhavya Sandhu, Anjali Sharma. Boys: Abhinav Bakshi, Pranav Kumar, RishiT Kumar, Nitish Bawa,

Naksham Singh, Omkara Gupta, Yash Gupta. Officials: Anant, Vishal .