Rohit Sharma’s Reaction to Major Security Breach at Wankhede Stadium Leaves Everyone Startled

It was a night to forget for five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians as their wait for a win at the IPL 2024 continued. Facing Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, in their first home game this season, MI slumped to a six-wicket loss. This is their third straight defeat, thus making their comeback all the harder. Opting to bowl first, Rajasthan Royals stopped Mumbai Indians at 125 for nine and then chased down the target with 27 balls to spare. The in-form Riyan Parag again played very well to remain not out on 54 off 39 balls.

MI were off to a disastrous start as they found themselves tottering at 20 for four in the innings' fourth over in their season's first home game. Again subjected to booing by fans, MI skipper Hardik Pandya responded with a 21-ball 34, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 32 in 29 deliveries. Veteran pacer Trent Boult bowled extremely well to finish with 3/22, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ended with excellent figures of 3/11, including picking the big wicket of Pandya when he was looking good for more runs.

The match also saw a scary moment as a fan breached security to run towards Rohit Sharma direction. The former MI captain looked scared. The person then hugged Rohit before shaking hands with Ishan. The security staff then took him away.

Rohit Sharma on Monday equalled the unwanted record for most ducks in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. In the first over of the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Rohit edged one to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson in Trent Boult's over, his 17th duck in IPL history, levelling the dubious record held by Dinesh Karthik. Rohit's record of 17 ducks is followed by Glenn Maxwell, Piyush Chawla, Mandeep Singh and Sunil Narine, who all got out on ducks 15 times.

