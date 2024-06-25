back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirRevolutionizing Safety: High-Tech CCTVs Keep Watch Over Amarnath Yatra Traffic!
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Revolutionizing Safety: High-Tech CCTVs Keep Watch Over Amarnath Yatra Traffic!

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, June 25:  Ahead of the beginning of the annual , high-end CCTV cameras have been installed along the -Srinagar highway to monitor both pilgrimage and regular vehicular traffic, officials said on Tuesday.
  The traffic department has installed 10 360-degree CCTV cameras from Udhampur to Banihal in Ramban district, while the police department has placed 60 cameras along the highway to monitor vehicular movement and identify suspicious individuals, they said.
The 52-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south is set to start on June 29 and conclude on August 19, as announced by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB).
“We have installed 10 high-end CCTV cameras at various key points from Udhampur to Banihal to monitor traffic,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic National Highway, Rohit Baskotra, said.
These cameras are positioned at locations, including the Jakhani area of Udhampur, Dalwas, Khoni Nallah, Mehar, Battery Cheshma, Nachlana, Banihal Chowk, Tunnel-5, Shaligadi and Cutpoint, he said.
A control room has been established in Ramban to oversee traffic movement around the clock, Baskotra said.
“The control room monitors the highway 24/7, enhancing our efficiency in managing congestion, traffic jams, and other issues,” the SSP said.
The cameras are strategically placed at points where traffic conditions are particularly problematic and accidents are frequent, he added.
The traffic police have also issued an advisory for drivers on the highway during the Amarnath yatra, emphasising lane driving and warning of heavy fines for traffic violations. Contact numbers for technical support are also provided in case of vehicle breakdowns.
“With the CCTV cameras, if a vehicle breaks down or a traffic jam occurs, it will be visible in the control room, allowing a police team to quickly respond,” Baskotra said.
Special preparations have been made by the traffic police of Ramban and Udhampur to ensure smooth traffic flow on the national highway, a significant challenge during the pilgrimage period, he said.
Previous article
NDA Stuns Opposition with Choice for Speaker, Sparks Election Drama
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

NDA Stuns Opposition with Choice for Speaker, Sparks Election Drama

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 25: The ruling BJP-led NDA on...

IGP Kashmir Urges Forces To Stay Alert For Amarnath Yatra

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, June 25: Kashmir Inspector General of Police V.K...

J&K Forms TAC For Outsourcing Printing Of DLs And RCs

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 25: In a recent development, the Finance...

T20 World Cup 2024 | Fifties And Hundreds Don’t Matter, I Want To Bat With Tempo: Rohit Sharma

Northlines Northlines -
Gros Islet (St Lucia), Jun 25: He fell short...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

NDA Stuns Opposition with Choice for Speaker, Sparks Election Drama

IGP Kashmir Urges Forces To Stay Alert For Amarnath Yatra

J&K Government

J&K Forms TAC For Outsourcing Printing Of DLs And RCs