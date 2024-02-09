Recent Killing Of 2 Punjab Residents Conspiracy Of Neighbouring Country: Ashok Koul

SRINAGAR, Feb 9: The recent target killing of two Punjab residents in Srinagar was a conspiracy of the neighbouring country, BJP State General Secretary Ashok Koul said on Friday.

“It was an unfortunate incident and we condemn it. Such incidents should not occur”, Koul told media persons in Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag district.

“It is a conspiracy of the neighbouring country who do not want to see peace in Jammu and Kashmir and indulged in such incidents often”, Koul said.

He said they are sending some trained people from there and lure some youth here to conduct such incidents.

“We hope that the administration will take measures to control such acts of violence”, he said.

The BJP leader, however, said the target killing can not be compared to 1990 situation.

“Don't compare the incident with the incidents of 1990 when militants were killing clusters of people,” the state general secretary said, adding, “It is very unfortunate…and the targeted killings should not happen”.

In reply to a question, he said that such acts of violence are always a challenge for the security agencies and will remain.

Koul said security forces are performing their duties perfectly and will continue to do so to meet the challenge.

He said the Army of Pakistan will choose the Prime Minister of that country who will be of their choice.

” See their ( Pakistan) plight, how the elections were held yesterday there.. and the people were claiming that they were not allowed to vote as these elections are being held under the control of that country's army. And they are trying to turn Kashmir on the same path which the BJP and the people here would never accept”, he said. (Agencies)