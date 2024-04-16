back to top
Search
JammuRealmeunveils P Series 5G smartphones, T110 buds and Pad 2...
JammuJammu Kashmir

Realmeunveils P Series 5G smartphones, T110 buds and Pad 2 Wi-Fi Variant

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi:  Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of 's leading telecommunications service providers, today announced that it has 1.2 million customers enjoying 5G service in the Union Territories of Jammu, and . The company has successfully deployed 5G service across all cities and districts in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh reflecting a promising shift towards offering next-generation mobile connectivity.

Airtel has registered a significant increase in 5G users in the past 6 months in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The company's expansive network deployment has effectively extended its services across the entire Union Territories, greatly simplifying the process for customers to embrace 5G. From the iconic architectural marvels of Mubarak Mandi Palace to the renowned pilgrimage site of Vaishno Devi Temple, and the breathtaking vistas of tourist hotspots like Patnitop, Dal Lake, Zanskar Valley, Pangong Lake, Sangam, Magnetic Hill, Hall of Fame, Diskit and Gulmarg, Airtel continues to complete its rollout across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

 

Commenting on the milestone, Adarsh Verma, COO- Jammu and Kashmir, Bharti Airtel said, “We are making significant strides in building the network infrastructure required to facilitate widespread adoption of 5G in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. We express our gratitude to our valued customers who have upgraded to enjoy the power of unlimited 5G service at no additional cost. Our tireless efforts are to keep our customers consistently connected to the Union Territories' fastest, most reliable, and cutting-edge network.”

 

The rapid deployment and adoption of 5G in the country is due to multiple factors including rapid network enhancement, accelerated 5G rollout and increasing availability of 5G devices. In order to make affordable devices accessible to users, Airtel also collaborated with Poco to offer sub-10K 5G smartphones, which helped to grow its overall 5G user base in the country. Retail expansion in the region to increase physical format of stores has further augmented consumer connect to help customers upgrade conveniently to 5G service.

Previous article
Pakistan Sustained Its Nuclear Programme Despite Economic Turmoil: Top U.S. Intelligence Official Tells Congress
Next article
Ambraneintroduces PowerLit 45, 15000mAh Travel Power Bank, now available on Flipkart
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

116 Students from AESL secure MVPP scholarship 2024

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national...

Motorola launches moto G64 5G

Northlines Northlines -
N L Correspondent Jammu Tawi: Motorola, India’s best## 5G smartphone...

UPSC Results 2023 | Jammu And Kashmir’s Anmol Rathore Secures AIR 7

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Apr 16: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has...

BJP Believes In Winning Hearts; ‘Lotus’ Will Bloom On Its Own: Amit Shah To Kashmiris

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Apr 16: The BJP believes in winning the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ambraneintroduces PowerLit 45, 15000mAh Travel Power Bank, now available on Flipkart

Pakistan Sustained Its Nuclear Programme Despite Economic Turmoil: Top U.S. Intelligence...

Doors closed for Congress leaders who went to BJP: Pawan Khera