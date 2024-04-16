Realmeunveils P Series 5G smartphones, T110 buds and Pad 2 Wi-Fi Variant

Jammu Tawi: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, today announced that it has 1.2 million customers enjoying 5G service in the Union Territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The company has successfully deployed 5G service across all cities and districts in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh reflecting a promising shift towards offering next-generation mobile connectivity.

Airtel has registered a significant increase in 5G users in the past 6 months in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The company's expansive network deployment has effectively extended its services across the entire Union Territories, greatly simplifying the process for customers to embrace 5G. From the iconic architectural marvels of Mubarak Mandi Palace to the renowned pilgrimage site of Vaishno Devi Temple, and the breathtaking vistas of tourist hotspots like Patnitop, Dal Lake, Zanskar Valley, Pangong Lake, Sangam, Magnetic Hill, Hall of Fame, Diskit and Gulmarg, Airtel continues to complete its rollout across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Commenting on the milestone, Adarsh Verma, COO- Jammu and Kashmir, Bharti Airtel said, “We are making significant strides in building the network infrastructure required to facilitate widespread adoption of 5G in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. We express our gratitude to our valued customers who have upgraded to enjoy the power of unlimited 5G service at no additional cost. Our tireless efforts are to keep our customers consistently connected to the Union Territories' fastest, most reliable, and cutting-edge network.”

The rapid deployment and adoption of 5G in the country is due to multiple factors including rapid network enhancement, accelerated 5G rollout and increasing availability of 5G devices. In order to make affordable devices accessible to users, Airtel also collaborated with Poco to offer sub-10K 5G smartphones, which helped to grow its overall 5G user base in the country. Retail expansion in the region to increase physical format of stores has further augmented consumer connect to help customers upgrade conveniently to 5G service.