Ambraneintroduces PowerLit 45, 15000mAh Travel Power Bank, now available on Flipkart

New Delhi: Ambrane, a leading Indian lifestyle electronics brand, announces its newest Made in India PowerLit 45 Power Bank. Designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern consumers, this power bank features triple output ports, a sleek pocket-sized design, and the added versatility of laptop charging. Priced at ₹2799, the PowerLit 45 is now available for purchase on leading eCommerce platforms including Flipkart, Amazon, and the company's official website. The Power bank is available in two colour options – Black and Green.

Featuring a powerful 15000mAh battery capacity and triple output ports, including 2 Type-C ports and 1 USB-A port, the PowerLit 45 stands out as a versatile solution for fast-charging needs. With 45W BoostedSpeed™ and Type-C support for emergency laptop charging, it's perfect for travellers seeking reliable power on the go. It charges an iPhone 15 up to 57% in just 30 minutes, ensuring users stay charged super quickly. Compact and portable, the PowerLit 45 is also air travel approved.

Mr. Ashok Rajpal, Founder of Ambrane India said, “With a knack for staying ahead of consumer needs, we at Ambrane continue to deliver innovative and reliable mobile power solutions that cater to the customers' evolving demands. Our latest PowerLit 45 is a game-changer in the mobile charging arena, offering not just a hefty 15000mAh battery capacity but also the convenience of emergency laptop charging. Additionally, its air travel approval ensures worry-free journeys and enhances convenience.”

Certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and manufactured locally, the PowerLit 45 comes with a 180-day warranty, providing reliability to users. Its smart power management and multi-layered chipset protection ensure both efficiency and safety, guaranteeing long-lasting performance.