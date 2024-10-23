Ration quota to double, 12 gas cylinders per year soon: Minister

Srinagar, Oct 22: Minister Satish Sharma on Tuesday said the government was mulling to double the ration quota per family and good news will be shared soon. He also said that allotment of 12 gas a year will be a reality soon.

Talking to the media persons here, the minister said that the ration supply to the people will be doubled soon, adding that the people will get good news in this regard shortly.

However, he said that no discussion has been made over passing the resolution in the assembly, but stated that “the Statehood is our right. The state belongs to us and the restoration of Statehood must be ensured. Nobody is going to favour us and I believe that New Delhi will ensure its restoration.”

Replying to a query, Sharma said that “I assure you that this will be one of the finest and wonderful governments you have ever seen because the chief minister is very clear. Omar Abdullah means development, results and execution. You would have never seen such a chief minister before. We are working as a team and will make Kashmir and India beautiful together.”

About Darbar Move, he said that the Jammu people need it the most as their business has been affected.

Besides, the cabinet minister informed that everything that has been mentioned in the manifesto of National Conference (NC) including 12 cylinders, increase in ration will be ensured.

“I can assure you that this has happened for the first time in the past several decades that Deputy CM post was given to Jammu and the people must be thankful for it,” he said.

When asked about the reports of Jammu people feeling alienated, he said that he would work as a bridge, saying that there is a need to change the mindset.

“Since the Tourism Department is with the Chief Minister himself, I can assure you that I can add one crore tourists in the next three years. There is a need to give the tourists respect as they help our people to earn livelihood and also make the future of our youth bright,” he said.