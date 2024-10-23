Restoration of statehood a priority; amendments unacceptable: Karra

Srinagar, Oct 22: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Tariq Hamid Karra on Tuesday reaffirmed his party's commitment to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood in its original form, saying any amendments would be unacceptable.

Speaking to the media persons here, Karra said the immediate restoration of full statehood is a priority. “We support the government in its success,” he said but insisted that restoring statehood should happen without alterations to the state's powers.

The MLA Shalteng Central expressed concern over reports about amendments to the statehood process, saying such changes as non-negotiable. “Our principal stand is clear: we won't accept statehood with amendments,” he asserted. “The party would continue to pressure the central government to restore statehood as it was before.”

He said the Congress is committed to reclaiming the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, specifically regarding the rights to land and jobs, which he claimed had been unjustly taken away.

Clarifying the party's stance, Karra said their demands are not about seeking political power or ministerial positions. “We were never about government planning or ministerial roles, and that does not mean we are against the government,” he added.

Karra also urged the central government to fulfill promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the restoration of statehood. “The conditions set by the government for this restoration—peace and successful elections—have already been met. So, there is no justification for further delays,” he said.

The J&K Congress chief questioned the government's reluctance, asking, “If the time for statehood has come, why are the people being punished?”