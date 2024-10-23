Terror attack victim Shashi Abrol cremated MP Jugal, Dy CM Choudary attend cremation

Jammu Tawi, Oct 22: Shashi Abrol, one of the seven victims of a recent terror attack in Ganderbal district, was cremated in a solemn ceremony on Tuesday. His wife, Ruchi Abrol, expressed the family's devastation and requested assistance for their children's education and a job to support them.

Member Parliament Jugal Kishore and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary were present at the Shaktinagar cremation ground to pay their respects.

“I have come here to express my condolences to the family and share their grief. The government will do everything possible to provide relief to the family,” the Deputy Chief Minister assured.

Shashi Abrol, an architectural designer, was among seven APCO Infratech employees killed in an attack on a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway on Sunday. The assault occurred after the workers returned to their camp late in the evening in Gund, Ganderbal. Abrol had been employed by the construction company in Sonamarg for six years.

His body arrived in an ambulance from the Kashmir Valley on Monday late night, two months after his last visit for his son's admission. He leaves behind his wife Ruchi, son Ishan, a first-year engineering student, a three-year-old daughter, and his parents.

On the direction of Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary along with Minister for Agriculture Production and RDD, Javed Ahmed Dar attended the last rites of Shashi Bhushan Abrol.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Javed Ahmed Dar also met with father and other family members of the deceased and assured them all support from the J&K Government. They said that all their grievances would be addressed on priority basis. They also assured the bereaved family that the issue of providing compensation to them will be taken up with the concerned authorities.

While speaking with the media persons, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the Government is committed to prevent these types of incidents besides focusing on maintaining peace and brotherhood in the region.

He strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Gagangeer, Ganderbal and also expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and assured full government support for the victims' families.

Choudhary further stated that the feedback gathered from the family would be relayed to the Chief Minister upon his return to Srinagar