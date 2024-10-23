J&K to have 4 new NCC battalions

Jammu, Oct 22: In a major development, the Defence Ministry cleared the deck for raising four new National Cadet Corps (NCC) battalions in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate, taking its volunteer cadet strength to nearly 14 thousand.

As per officials, J&K's first Air squadron of NCC among three more battalions will be formally raised with ceremonial handing over of the NCC Scroll on October 25, 2024, at Northern Command' headquarters at Udhampur in the presence of top army commanders.

According to officials, consequent to the Ministry of Defence's final decision to increase the vacancies for the NCC Corps, the government sanction for four new NCC units has been accorded to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, bringing cheer to the youth.

The new units will be based out of Udhampur, Kupwara and Kargil and Leh.

The preparations for the event are in full swing and officers, staff and cadets of the NCC Directorate, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are making strides to make it a grand success.

The first Air squadron of NCC being raised at Udhampur under the aegis of DG NCC as part of NCC Directorate Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh has received two microlight aircrafts. The aircrafts were flown in from Delhi and arrived at Udhampur Air Base where these were received by the Station Commander Group Captain LS Chaaran, alongwith Commanding Officer of the unit Wing Commander Nitin Yadav.

This initiative aims to inspire a new generation of aviators in the region and foster essential skills in leadership, teamwork, and discipline. The unit has been equipped with Virus SW-80 microlight aircraft, which are known for their light weight design and fuel efficiency.

These microlights will be used as part of comprehensive training program which would provide the Cadets with an opportunity to foster within themselves air-mindedness while learning the fundamentals of flight, aircraft maintenance, and safety protocols under the guidance of the Permanent Instructors posted to the new Air Sqn NCC at Udhampur.

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO & spokesperson, said this step would enable the joining of an additional 13,950 cadets into the premier youth engagement program. This comes at a time when the central government is taking proactive and focused measures to engage and empower the youth. Now, more youths across the UT will be able to participate in various NCC activities and prepare themselves for an array of opportunities in future