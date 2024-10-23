Omar to bear education expenses of Budgam doctor’s son

Srinagar, Oct 22: Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the family of Dr Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, who was killed along with six other persons in a terror attack on a construction site in Gagangeer area of Sonamarg on Sunday evening.

The chief minister was accompanied by his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Khansahib Saif-ud-din Bhat and others.

Speaking with reporters Saif-ud-din Bhat said that Omar Abdullah expressed solidarity with the family and also conveyed to Dr Shahnawaz; son that he will bear all education expenses.

Seven persons including Dr Shahnawaz were killed in a major terror attack in Gagangeer on Sunday late evening