CIK busts recruitment module; conducts searches at 10 locations in Kashmir

Busts recruitment module being run by TLM

Srinagar, Oct 22: Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in seven districts across Kashmir busted a recruitment module being run by a newly floated terrorist organisation ‘Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim' (TLM), (an offshoot of LeT) headed by @ Baba Hamas, a Pakistani terrorist handler.

The searches as per the statement were conducted in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag and Pulwama.

The statement reads that the searches at 10 locations in different districts of the valley were conducted in pursuance to search warrant issued by Court of Special Judge, designated under NIA Act, Srinagar in a case under FIR number 06/2023 under section 153-A, 505,121 & 120-B IPC r/w 13 & 39 UA(P) Act.

“The case pertains to a larger conspiracy hatched by proscribed terrorist organizations operating within J&K and across the LoC at the behest of Pakistani agencies, in connivance with their OGWs/supporters/ facilitators/ sympathizers in Kashmir valley are continuously in process of creating ‘new terror modules' (gangs) wherein by misusing various social media applications, youths of Kashmir are lured by varied ways and means including radicalization/instigation/provocation etc. with the intention to make the youths indulge in unlawful and terrorist activities and also to join terrorist ranks for furthering the activities of these terrorist organizations,” the statement said.

On the basis of information and inputs/evidence developed by P/S CIK, it was found that ‘@Baba Hamas', a terrorist handler of LeT is going to float a new terrorist organization by the name of ‘Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim' (TLM), an offshoot of LeT in conspiracy with OGWs/supporters/facilitators/sympathizers of terrorist organizations operating in Kashmir valley with the active support of Pakistani agencies with the intention to further terrorist activities in Kashmir valley, he said.

It was further found that said terrorist handler ‘Gazi Hamas' is providing seditious material and directions to OGWs/supporters/facilitators/sympathizers through various covert/encrypted social media applications for radicalization and luring the youths to join terrorist ranks of newly floated terrorist organization ‘Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim', the statement added.

“The module is in continuous touch with handlers / members of terrorist organization(s) across the border, amongst other modes of communication, it is learnt that encrypted internet messaging platforms, besides other software applications are being used, as such, the searches were conducted at 10 locations of Kashmir valley wherein besides arrest of suspects, incriminating material in the form of digital devices, SIM cards, Mobile phones, laptops and seditious material having bearing on the investigation of the case have been recovered and seized in the case,” it added.

“It is notable that this newly floated terrorist organisation have claimed few incidents in recent past which includes but not limited to a fire incident in Panchayat Ghar in Seer area of District Pulwama and another fire in a remote village of Doda (though not corroborated on ground) and this outfit also remained involved in pasting of posters at various locations in South and Central Kashmir and on internet based social media platforms as well. This was aimed to glorify the terrorism and radicalise the youth to join this new terror outfit. It is pertinent to mention here that the investigation is aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in the UT by not only identifying Over Ground Workers (OGWs) supporting and abetting terrorism but by ensuring legal action as envisaged by the law of the land,” the statement reads.