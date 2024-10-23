LG Sinha calls for securing all vital projects in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday directed the police officers to secure all vital projects in J&K and to ensure foolproof mechanisms to prevent any security breach.

He stated this while chairing a security review meeting at Gangangeer, Ganderbal where seven persons including a doctor and six labourers were killed and several others injured in a militant attack on Sunday. This was the first major attack on the Z-Morh tunnel in over three decades, as per security officials. The attack has sent security forces across J&K into a tizzy, prompting them to fine tune the security arrangements of all vital projects underway in J&K.

An official said that LG Sinha visited Gagangeer, Ganderbal to interact with officers and workers of Project Implementing Agency and to review the security measures on the project site.

“During his visit, the LG chaired a meeting of Officers of Police, Civil Administration, Project Implementing Agency and other security agencies and directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero terror incidents in order to push rapid social and economic development,” the spokesman said.

The LG underlined the need for securing the vital infrastructure projects across J&K UT and putting in place a multi-pronged and foolproof mechanism for coordination with project implementing agencies to prevent security breaches. “The LG stated the safety and security of workers and officers working on key infrastructure projects is the highest priority for the government,” the official spokesman quoting LG as having said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised the need for stricter access control and regular patrolling around the project sites. He also directed the security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively to wipe out terrorism in J&K UT, the LG told the meeting.

The LG wrote on X that “interacted with officers of J&K Police, Civil Admin, workers and officers of project implementing agency at Gagangeer. Also, chaired a security review meeting. I assure the people and dedicated workers, officers that the perpetrators of the recent terror attack will not be spared.”

A police official privy to the meeting told that the LG Sinha passed directions to track down the attackers involved in Gagangeer attack. The attack was widely condemned by all political and religious parties. Yesterday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for increased level of alertness at all vital projects in J&K stating that he has seen Gagangeer attack after a long gap of three decades as one such attack was witnessed on IRCON long back.