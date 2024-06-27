back to top
Rashid Khan reflects on Afghanistan's bittersweet T20 World Cup journey
T20 World Cup

Rashid Khan reflects on Afghanistan’s bittersweet T20 World Cup journey

By: Northlines

Date:

The Afghanistan team's dream run at the 2024 came to an end with a crushing defeat at the hands of South Africa in the semifinals. However, captain Rashid Khan expressed pride in his team's performance throughout the tournament.

In a social media post, Rashid acknowledged the fighting spirit shown by every member of the squad. He said the team would always cherish the memories of this Cup campaign. While the loss is heartbreaking, Rashid said, the team would continue working hard to achieve even greater success going forward.

Under Rashid's inspirational leadership, Afghanistan scored stunning upsets over strong sides like New Zealand and Australia to reach the semifinals. Their journey reflected the remarkable growth of Afghan cricket on the global stage. However, competing in a high-pressure knockout encounter just two days after a draining quarterfinal clash proved too much.

The team faced additional challenges in preparation as well, with flight delays resulting in no time for practice after arriving at the new venue late. Opting to bat first may have been an attempt to gain comfort through their world-beating spin attack.

Nonetheless, Rashid's commitment to learning from the experience is admirable. As the face of Afghan cricket, he has guided the team's rise from a war-torn nation with little resources to Asia Cup champions. Their exploits at this World Cup will remain etched in cricket folklore for years to come.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

