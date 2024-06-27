Rahul Gandhi Chairs Key Haryana Congress Meet, Stresses on Unity Ahead of State Elections

With state elections looming in Haryana later this year, Rahul Gandhi held discussions with key Congress leaders from the state yesterday calling upon them to maintain unity and present a strong united front. Attended by former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state party chief Udai Bhan and other senior state leaders, the meeting focused on ensuring discipline and avoiding public display of internal matters.

Sources privy to the discussions said Gandhi emphasized that party workers should refrain from levying accusations or attacking fellow leaders through media statements. He stressed the need to settle all issues internally instead of airing grievances publicly. This comes amid some rumblings of discontent within the state unit over recent issues.

Leaders were also briefed about the party's strategy and plans going into the elections. Performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls where the party did well was highlighted. Gandhi is learned to have reiterated the importance of candidate selection based on their ability to win seats.

Overall the mood of the discussions was one of unity and working cohesively ahead of the state polls which are slated for later this year. With the polls approaching, Congress under Rahul Gandhi is looking to present a united front and offering of strong alternative to the ruling BJP government in Haryana. Discipline and avoidance of public spats will be important factors in their election preparation and presenting a strong joint vision to voters.