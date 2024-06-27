back to top
Search
Life StyleChallenges of India's Rarest Blood Group and Need for a National Donor...
Life Style

Challenges of India’s Rarest Blood Group and Need for a National Donor Registry

By: Northlines

Date:

Being diagnosed with a rare blood group can pose serious risks as finding compatible donors becomes a challenge. The Bombay Blood Group, found in just 1 in 10,000 Indians, is one such rare type that provides its own set of difficulties due to its unique characteristics.

BBG, also known as the hh blood group, lacks the H antigen present in more common blood types. This means those with this group cannot receive regular donations and can only be transfused blood from another BBG individual. With such a small pool of potential donors, locating a match in urgent situations becomes an uphill task.

Delays in treatment due to incompatible blood have real consequences. One pregnant woman in Vellore had to wait 15 days for a compatible donor when she needed emergency delivery. Lives have been lost where rare donors could not be found in time. While individual efforts help, the lack of a centralized registry further complicates the scavenger hunt for a donor match.

The short 40-day shelf life of all blood types also places pressures on maintaining an adequate supply. With BBG found globally in just 4 per million, efficiencies are needed to optimize limited resources. A rare blood group database could help healthcare providers search across regions, increasing the chances of a match before critical time runs out.

Stories like Amitabh Kumar who has donated 35 times to help others with his rare blood emphasize the role each compatible donor plays. As medical advances reveal more rare groups, a coordinated approach to donor connectivity emerges as a lifesaving priority.

Previous article
Father-son duo among 3 killed in clash over land in Patiala village
Next article
Rahul Gandhi Chairs Key Haryana Congress Meet, Stresses on Unity Ahead of State Elections
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Bollywood star’s breakfast sparks debate on appealing “weird” food combinations

Northlines Northlines -
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has foodies talking after sharing...

ICMR uncovers diabetes-uterine cancer link; experts explain risk factors and prevention

Northlines Northlines -
In an alarming discovery, the Indian Council of Medical...

Chanel captivates at Paris Opera with shimmering couture showcase

Northlines Northlines -
Chanel shimmers at the opera in a glittering couture...

How High Temperatures Can Negatively Impact Your Skin Health

Northlines Northlines -
As heatwaves continue to sweep across parts of the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Himachal Government Ensures Readiness for Monsoon Season Emergencies

Breaking Weather News: Orange Alert Issued for Heavy Downpours in Himachal

Haryana Chief Minister says government will pass law to provide relaxation...