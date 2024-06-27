back to top
Search
Latest NewsFather-son duo among 3 killed in clash over land in Patiala village
Latest NewsLead NewsPunjab

Father-son duo among 3 killed in clash over land in Patiala village

By: Northlines

Date:

A long-running land dispute in Chatar Nagar village, Patiala escalated tragically last week, resulting in 3 deaths. According to police reports, Dilbagh Singh (67) and his son Jaswinder (40) from a neighboring village had come to take possession of a piece of agricultural land that was leased to another party. On the land was Satvinder Singh (48) along with two others who had allegedly been given rights to the plot by the factory owning it.

Witnesses say a heated argument broke out between the two sides over ownership of the land. Things quickly turned violent as Dilbagh and Jaswinder, who were armed, allegedly opened fire on the others. Satvinder was fatally shot on the spot. In the melee that followed, the second group managed to wrestle a weapon away and shot Dilbagh dead. Jaswinder met a grisly end after being bludgeoned with a hoe by one of the men.

Police were alerted and a team led by SHO Aman Pal Virk arrived at the scene. The injured were rushed to hospital. Senior officers including Patiala DIG HS Bhullar and SSP Varun Sharma visited to take stock of the situation. According to police, a long-standing dispute over the farming rights to the plot appeared to be the trigger for the incident. However, a full investigation is underway to establish exact sequence of events and bringclosure to the families.

The fatal clash has sent shockwaves through the community and underscores the volatile nature land disputes can take if not resolved amicably. Police have appealed for calm as investigations continue.

Previous article
Can Using a Hair Dryer Actually Help Relieve Chronic Coughing? Doctors Weigh In
Next article
Challenges of India’s Rarest Blood Group and Need for a National Donor Registry
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Himachal Government Ensures Readiness for Monsoon Season Emergencies

Northlines Northlines -
The monsoon season brings heavy rain and flooding risks...

Breaking Weather News: Orange Alert Issued for Heavy Downpours in Himachal

Northlines Northlines -
Shimla, June 26 The Weather Department has issued an orange...

Haryana Chief Minister says government will pass law to provide relaxation marks for job aspirants if Supreme Court doesn’t grant relief

Northlines Northlines -
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that...

Rahul Gandhi Chairs Key Haryana Congress Meet, Stresses on Unity Ahead of State Elections

Northlines Northlines -
With state elections looming in Haryana later this year,...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Himachal Government Ensures Readiness for Monsoon Season Emergencies

Breaking Weather News: Orange Alert Issued for Heavy Downpours in Himachal

Haryana Chief Minister says government will pass law to provide relaxation...