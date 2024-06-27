Haryana Chief Minister says government will pass law to provide relaxation marks for job aspirants if Supreme Court doesn’t grant relief

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that if the state government does not get any relief from the Supreme Court regarding its review petition on providing relaxation marks to candidates from deprived sections in recruitment exams, it will pass a new law to ensure this benefit.

While addressing an event in Rohtak where he distributed plot allotment letters under the Chief Minister Shehri Awas Yojana, Saini said the previous policy of giving 5 additional marks to backward class candidates in government recruitments was struck down by the High Court on a petition filed by the opposition. The government then approached the Supreme Court but the verdict came against it, he informed.

He added that if the review petition filed in the apex court seeking relief does not get accepted, the BJP government in Haryana will enact a new legislation to ensure assistance to aspirants from deprived backgrounds through relaxation marks in recruitment exams. The CM said that BJP stands with deprived sections of society and wanted to help them get government jobs through this policy of extra marks.

Saini alleged that during the previous Congress regime, government jobs were given on the basis of recommendations instead of merit. However, his government ensured selection based on qualifications by removing the corrupt “parchi system”, he claimed.

Talking about the Shehri Awas Yojana, the CM said providing housing to the urban poor was not just a scheme but a commendable initiative of PM Narendra Modi to realise their dreams. Plots were given to over 15,000 beneficiaries under the housing project at events held simultaneously in five districts of the state.