Ranveer Singh flaunts Rs 2 crore diamond necklace, stilettos at Mumbai event

Bollywood's ultimate fashionista Ranveer Singh recently made heads turn with his unique sartorial choices at an event in Mumbai. The superstar is known for experimenting daringly with his red carpet looks and making bold style statements. Continuing his adventurous fashion sensibilities, Ranveer recently opted for an all-white ensemble paired with diamonds and stilettos for the launch of an international luxury brand in the city.

Ranveer chose to accessorize his all-white outfit with an expensive diamond necklace worth Rs 2 crore from the iconic brand. Adding an edgy twist, he further elevated his look by stepping out in stylish pointed heels. Photos from the event show the energetic actor confidently carrying off the glamorous accessories. His fans were delighted to see Ranveer experimenting freely with his wardrobe choices once more. Many praised his daring spirit and believed he would have been a showstopper at global fashion extravaganzas like the Met Gala with his risk-taking ensembles.

The launch event was a star-studded affair bringing together members of the film fraternity. Ranveer was seen posing for pictures and having cheerful conversations with others in attendance including late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil and veteran actress Karisma Kapoor. The stars shared their pictures on social media having a fun time together at the high-profile event.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in director Karan Johar's much anticipated movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. He also has interesting projects like Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 and Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again in the pipeline. With his incredible acting prowess and unique sartorial picks, Ranveer continues setting fashion and cinema trends in Bollywood.