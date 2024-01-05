Ranji Trophy Arora, Dhawan plot J&K collapse; HP 47/0 on day-1

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Jan 5: Medium pacers Vaibhav G Arora and Rishi Dhawan plotted collapse of J&K team, restricting them to a paltry total of 100 runs in their first innings of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group-D match at Hostel Ground JKCA, here today.

In reply, Himachal Pradesh were 47/0 in 9 overs of their first innings at stumps on day-1 today.

Openers EC Sen (27) and PS Chopra (19) were at the crease when bad light stopped play, which was followed by the draw of stumps. Sen took 34 balls and hit 6 boundaries, while Chopra played 21 balls and struck 4 boundaries in his knock.

Umar Nazir, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Umran Malik and Abid Mushtaq bowled 9 overs between them without any success.

Earlier, after a delayed start due to fog, put into bat, J&K batters struggled against the disciplined bowling attack of Himachal Pradesh and the whole team bundled out for paltry 100 runs. Abid Mushtaq top scored with 28 runs off 28 balls, studded with 6 boundaries, while Vivrant Sharma (18), Fazil Rashid (14) and skipper Shubham Khajuria (10) were the other contributors to the meagre total.

Vaibhav Arora and Rishi Dhawan were the wreckers-in-chief for Himachal Pradesh, who took 7 wickets between themselves. Arora took 4 wickets by conceding 29 runs in his 10.3 overs while Dhawan captured 3 wickets by giving away 20 runs in his 8 overs. Arpit N Guleria and MJ Dagar claimed one wicket each.