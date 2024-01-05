Dominators XI wins by 33 runs in Cricket

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Jan 05: Dominators XI today registered a fine 33 runs win against Poonch Knight Riders in the ongoing Ghulam Mohd Jan Memorial (ex- MLA Haveli) at Sports Stadium, Poonch.

Earlier, Dominators made 125 runs for nine wickets in 16 overs, which, in reply, Poonch Riders could not chase and exhausted their quota of overs for 92 runs losing nine wickets.

Yasir Bashir was adjudged as the man of the match for his bowling spell of four for 12 in three overs.

Zahid Sharief, PTI Government Degree College (GDC) Tangmarg was the chief guest, who interacted with the teams. The special guest was accompanied by retired District (DYSS) officer, Luthra; Pervaiz Malik, chairman (RDCA); Asghar Ali; Riaz Madni and Shoaib Mughal.