DC Ganderbal flags-off Students for 14th Senior National Softball Cricket Championship

NL Corresspondent

Ganderbal Jan 05: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today flagged-off both boys and girls softball teams, marking their journey to participate in the prestigious 14th Senior National Softball Cricket Championship 2023-2024. The championship is scheduled to take place in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, from January 09 to January 13.

In a heartening interaction with the students, the DC extended his best wishes for the success of the championship.

He expressed confidence in the capabilities of the teams and emphasized the importance of sports in fostering a spirit of competition and friendship.

The DC assured the sports enthusiasts of Ganderbal, particularly the girl players, of all possible support and assistance.

Recognizing the significance of promoting sports at the grassroots level, the DC reaffirmed to encourage and facilitate the development of sporting talent in the district.

The contingent is being led by the General Secretary of J&K Softball Cricket Association and the Joint Secretary of Softball Cricket Federation of India.

Their leadership ensures that the teams are well-prepared and represent the spirit of sportsmanship and fair play.

This participation in the national championship not only highlights the dedication and skill of the players but also showcases the commitment of Ganderbal district to the promotion of sports.