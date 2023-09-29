Rajasthan elections: BJP poll panel may meet on Sunday

New Delhi : The BJP has hit poll gear in Rajasthan with the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the party chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to meet on Sunday to decide on candidates for 200 seats.

The CEC will follow a marathon meeting which BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired in Jaipur on Wednesday to firm up strategy for the upcoming polls.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today rejected reports of his contesting the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.



After attending the core group meeting of state BJP leaders, Shekhawat said no discussions were held on fielding him in the Assembly polls.

The minister, who defeated Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav in the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat in 2019, however, said the final decision on candidature would be taken by the BJP parliamentary board but so far no discussion on his contesting the polls has taken place.



Shekhawat also said the meeting discussed strategies, the prevailing circumstances and regions.

