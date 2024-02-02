Rahul Gandhi to raise voice for candidates dumped by Armed Forces

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had launched the ‘Jai Jawan Abhiyan' to provide justice to 1.5 lakh candidates who were dumped after selection for the armed forces. Gandhi's campaign had been launched on the eighteenth day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in West Bengal. He promised these youth that he would raise the issue of “injustice” with them at every forum. Due to the implementation of the Agnipath Scheme, around 1.5 lakh candidates selected for the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy between 2019 and 2022 were allegedly denied joining. While announcing the nationwide agitation along with party spokesperson Pawan Khera and Youth Congress chief B.V. Srinivas, Rohit Chaudhary said: “We don't want soldiers on contract. Only regular soldiers can save the country. The armed forces already have three lakh soldiers less. After 10 years, there will be only 10 lakh soldiers in India, out of which only three lakh will be regular soldiers. This will weaken our country. We will slip into slavery again.” As part of the Congress campaign, party workers will go door-to-door between February 1 and 28 to get Nyay Patras (forms) filled up against the Agnipath scheme. From March 5 to March 10, there will be countrywide demonstrations at all shaheedsmaraks. The third phase of the agitation will see padyatras in every state between March 17 and 20.