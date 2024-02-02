Khargewarns 2024 polls could be India’slast if Modi wins again

The Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bhubaneswar voiced his opinion that the forthcoming general election is going to be the last election in India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is re-elected. Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders and workers are of the view that Kharge should contest from the Varanasi seat against PM Modi. Kharge who belongs to the SC community and heads the INDIA bloc, understandably aspires to cash in on this to reach out to SC, ST communities in UP. It will undoubtedly help Kharge pit caste identities to counter the BJP's polarizing election planks of religious fundamentalism and ultra-nationalism. Kharge is the prominent leader in the alliance and even constituents recognize his qualities to take on Modi. Meanwhile, Congress think-tank is focused on working out a plan to field party stalwarts from the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to sources, Congress president Kharge might contest from Varanasi, Nagina or Saharanpur to revive its hold on Dalit votes. There is a growing belief in the party that Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's charisma and hold over Dalits (primarily Jatavs) is waning. However, Kharge would contest both from his traditional seat in Karnataka and a seat in Uttar Pradesh. However, the majority of regional leaders may agree to the proposal of Mamata, Kejriwal and Uddhav Thackeray as Kharge is the most acceptable, cool headed, mature and experienced leader who can take everyone along and has the potential to defeat the Hindutva politics of BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.