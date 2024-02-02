Actor Vijay: Rise of a new Political Star in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, the political plunge seemed to be lined up next to be attained by superstar, Vijay. The actor plans to register his yet unnamed political party in New Delhi in February and is eager to contest the Lok Sabha polls as well as the electoral battles in the southern states, where his films run to packed houses. According to sources, the actor’s registered fan group Vijay Makkal lyakkam, which is duly involved in many social welfare activities, is being converted into a full-fledged political party. Vijay’s strong Tamil identity distinguishes him from Rajnikanth’s Marathi roots and links with BJP-RSS, which happened to have been the points of contention in Tamil Nadu.