back to top
Search
    BusinessQuestions arise as details of Tower-Adani $10 bn Maharashtra chip plant yet...
    Business

    Questions arise as details of Tower-Adani $10 bn Maharashtra chip plant yet to reach Indian government

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Despite the Maharashtra government approving a multi-billion dollar semiconductor facility planned by Tower Semiconductor and Adani Group, key details of the partnership are still unclear according to senior government sources.

    The proposed fab is aiming to avail incentives under 's $10 billion semiconductor incentive scheme, which provides up to half of capital expenditure as subsidies. However, Tower's application to the scheme does not explicitly mention partnering with Adani Group according to officials familiar with the matter.

    One official stated that “In fact, we have asked Tower for clarifying some technical details in their proposal. No Indian partner has been specified, but they have mentioned that they will tie up with a domestic company.”

    The sources indicated this lack of clarity points to the possibility that Maharashtra's announcementjumped the gun in approving the project. Another added “While states can fund plants independently, relying solely on their support for such advanced manufacturing is unlikely.”

    Some see parallels to the scrapping of a previous Vedanta-Foxconn chip plant plan, which also saw shifting bases between states. However, a key difference is that Tower possesses actual chipmaking unlike the past venture.

    Industry insiders say Tower will submit an updated application naming Adani, but the state's pre-emptive approval echoes attempts to influence upcoming elections. If subsidies are granted, the plant would still be years from production – assuming plans crystallize following the Centre's review.

    For now, key questions remain unanswered about the contours of India's newest semiconductor partnership.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Rapper Badshah shares intriguing backstory of how he kicked off popular collaboration with Dharma Productions
    Next article
    Dozen of companies line up IPOs to raise over Rs 20,000 crore in September
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Air India Express launches new flight connecting Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram with Saudi capital Riyadh

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Riyadh Flight Connects Kerala Capital To Saudi Arabia Air...

    Dozen of companies line up IPOs to raise over Rs 20,000 crore in September

    Northlines Northlines -
    'Multiple Firms Eye Over Rs 20,000 Crore Through Initial...

    “Payroll Startup Warp Cuts Ties With Affiliate Over Controversial Social Posts”

    Northlines Northlines -
    According to sources, an account on the social network...

    Census panel disbanded amid concerns over delayed population surveys in India

    Northlines Northlines -
    Census panel dissolved amid concerns over delay In a surprising...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How Former Wrestler Dave Bautista Achieved Dramatic Weight Loss

    YouTube Rolls Out AI Detection Tools Giving Creators More Control Over...

    Princess Catherine looks ahead after completing cancer treatment