Punjab Kings find finish line heroes in Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma as they pull off stunning last over win against table toppers Gujarat Titans

In a topsy turvy encounter against table toppers Gujarat Titans, the Punjab Kings looked down and out chasing a huge 200 run target. However, some late heroics from two Indian batsmen helped them get over the line in a nail biting finish.

With wickets tumbling at regular intervals and more than 90 runs still needed off the final 8 overs, the game seemed to be slipping away from Punjab. However, Shashank Singh had other ideas. The 32 year old launched a scathing attack on the Titans bowling. He smashed 10 fours and a six in his 29 ball 61, turning the momentum well and truly in Punjab's favor.

When he fell in the penultimate over, the scores were level. But Ashutosh Sharma, who came in as an impact player, stayed calm under pressure. He smashed 4 boundaries in a quickfire 17 ball 31, which proved invaluable in the end. With 8 needed off the final over, the right hander kept his nerves to see his team over the line in a thriller.

Earlier, Gujarat captain Shubman Gill was in imperious touch with the bat. His classy 89 run knock anchored the Titans innings and helped them post a massive 199/6. Gill found able partners in Rahul Tewatia as the duo added crucial runs in the death overs.

Thanks to their last over heroics, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma helped Punjab Kings bounce back from the brink of defeat and claim an unlikely 3 wicket win. Their fearless batting in a pressure chase will give the team management a tough decision on the team combination going ahead.