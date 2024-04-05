MS Dhoni creates history again in IPL 2024 by achieving two huge T20 milestones at the age of 42

Legends are made by repeatedly pushing the boundaries of what is considered possible in their field. At the grand age of 42, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni continues to demonstrate why he is regarded as one of the finest cricketers of all time, achieving two more monumental feats in the Indian Premier League 2024.

Last week, Dhoni etched his name in the record books by becoming the first wicket-keeper to effect 300 dismissals in T20 cricket. This outstanding achievement is a testament to Dhoni's elite wicket-keeping skills that have stood the test of time over nearly two decades on the international circuit. He is now only the third player after Jos Buttler and Quinton de Kock to cross the 7000-run mark in T20s, underlining his greatness with the bat as well.

In the same match against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni reminded everyone of his big-hitting prowess by smashing 20 runs off pacer Anrich Nortje in the final over. With these monster sixes, he became the first batter to smash 100 maximums in the crucial 19th and 20th over phases of an innings. The next active player on the list, Kieron Pollard, is far behind on 57 sixes.

Dhoni continues to lead by example for the defending champions Chennai Super Kings with his incredible skills, experience and match-winning abilities even at an age when most players are long retired. His dedication and excellence against all odds serve as an inspiration for upcoming generations. With the business end of IPL 2024 yet to come, the charismatic leader will look to add more accolades to a career that has rewritten the history books on numerous occasions already.