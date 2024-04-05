5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Chamba in Himachal

An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude jolted Chamba region in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday .

No casualty and damage to property have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Tremors were felt in parts of north India. The earthquake struck at 9.34 pm, the National Center for Seismology said.

Mild tremors were also felt in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana.

The quake lasted for a few seconds.

“I felt a strong jolt lasting a couple of seconds. Just when I was thinking of rushing downstairs, the tremors stopped,” said Sanjay Kumar, a Chandigarh resident.