5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Chamba in Himachal
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Chamba in Himachal

An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude jolted Chamba region in Pradesh on Thursday .

No casualty and damage to property have been reported so far.  Further details are awaited.

Tremors were felt in parts of north .  The earthquake struck at 9.34 pm, the Center for Seismology said.

Mild tremors were also felt in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and .

The quake lasted for a few seconds.

“I felt a strong jolt lasting a couple of seconds. Just when I was thinking of rushing downstairs, the tremors stopped,” said Sanjay Kumar, a Chandigarh resident.

 

2 Pak nationals, J&K resident arrested by UP ATS
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

