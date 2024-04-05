2 Pak nationals, J&K resident arrested by UP ATS

Trio was planning to carry out terrorist activities in India, with ISI's help'

Srinagar, Apr 4: The Uttar Pradesh ATS on Thursday arrested three terrorists including two Pakistani nationals and a resident of Kashmir.

As per reports, according to the Intelligence information, the trio was planning to carry out terrorist activities in India and with the help of ISI.

Three Hizbul terrorists, including two Pakistani nationals were apprehended by the UP ATS after they entered India through the India-Nepal border, reports said.

“With assistance from ISI, the terrorists have trained under Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. The trio has been identified as Mohammad Altaf Bhat, son of Khizar Mohammad Bhat of house number 559, Sadiqabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Syed Ghazanfar, son of Syed Mohammad Syed of Taramani Chowk Irfanabad, F-87, House No. 19, Jamia Ali Murtaza Masjid, Islamabad, Pakistan and Nasir Ali, son of Ghulam Ahmed Ali of Karal Pora, Hawal Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir, India,” reports said.