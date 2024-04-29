back to top
Search
EntertainmentPriyanka Chopra Reflects on Dealing with Her Father's Death: 'That Pain Will...
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Reflects on Dealing with Her Father’s Death: ‘That Pain Will Always Be There, It’s Like a Companion’

By: Northlines

Date:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently spoke about her father Ashok Chopra, with whom the actor shared a close bond, and how his demise in 2013 impacted her.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is no longer just a star; ‘global icon' is indeed the more appropriate term one can use for her, as she has been winning the hearts of cinema lovers worldwide with her presence in various projects, including . Currently immersed in the production of the upcoming Hollywood action comedy Heads of State, where she shares the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena, Priyanka continues to build her momentum.

Nonetheless, she remains a desi at heart and still talks about her roots, especially her parents, very reverently. Recently, she spoke about her father Ashok Chopra, with whom the actor shared a close bond, and how his demise in 2013 impacted her.

Previous article
Diljit Dosanjh expresses gratitude for successful Vancouver concert breaking records
Next article
Zendaya’s tennis drama Challengers scores $15 million opening weekend at the US box office
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Aamir Khan Reminisces About Discovering the Significance of Folded Hands from Villagers in Punjab: ‘I Come from a Muslim Background, Not Accustomed to Folding...

Northlines Northlines -
On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir Khan recounted...

Zendaya’s tennis drama Challengers scores $15 million opening weekend at the US box office

Northlines Northlines -
Zendaya's latest film Challengers had an impressive start at...

Diljit Dosanjh expresses gratitude for successful Vancouver concert breaking records

Northlines Northlines -
Diljit Dosanjh expresses gratitude after sold-out Vancouver concert breaks...

Missing ‘Taarak Mehta’ actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Apr 29: Gurucharan Singh, who essayed the role...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Archer Deepika Kumari Re-Inducted Into TOPS

“This Is Not How Country Is Run…”: Amit Shah On INDIA...

Tesla Overcomes Significant Regulatory Obstacles for Self-Driving in China