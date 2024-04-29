Priyanka Chopra Reflects on Dealing with Her Father’s Death: ‘That Pain Will Always Be There, It’s Like a Companion’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently spoke about her father Ashok Chopra, with whom the actor shared a close bond, and how his demise in 2013 impacted her.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is no longer just a Bollywood star; ‘global icon' is indeed the more appropriate term one can use for her, as she has been winning the hearts of cinema lovers worldwide with her presence in various projects, including Hollywood. Currently immersed in the production of the upcoming Hollywood action comedy Heads of State, where she shares the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena, Priyanka continues to build her momentum.

Nonetheless, she remains a desi at heart and still talks about her roots, especially her parents, very reverently. Recently, she spoke about her father Ashok Chopra, with whom the actor shared a close bond, and how his demise in 2013 impacted her.