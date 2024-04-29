Diljit Dosanjh expresses gratitude for successful Vancouver concert breaking records

Diljit Dosanjh expresses gratitude after sold-out Vancouver concert breaks records

Renowned Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to express heartfelt thanks to his fans, after his recent concert in Vancouver created history by breaking major records. The Dil-Luminati tour stop at the iconic BC Place stadium saw over 54,000 excited fans pack the venue, making it the largest ever Punjabi event held outside India.

In a short video posted on Instagram, the humble superstar reflected on the momentous occasion. While sharing glimpses from his electrifying stage performance, Diljit's voiceover conveyed his gratitude to the almighty for the immense love and support. He stated that without God's blessings, such an overwhelming response would not have been possible. The sold-out crowds who danced joyfully to his hit tracks were a testament to the divine will, according to the celebrated artist.

Diljit's phenomenal show lit up the stadium and sent the audience into a frenzy. Top celebrities like Neha Dhupia and Rhea Kapoor heaped praise on social media, acknowledging that we are witnessing the rise of a true global superstar in Diljit Dosanjh. Fans were utterly enthralled by Diljit's kinetic energy and soulful singing throughout the high-octane performance. Some referred to him as God's gift to Punjab and its music legacy.

In an heartwarming moment, the event organizers honored Diljit for creating history as the first Indian musician to sell out the 53,000 capacity BC Place arena. The crew gave him a framed picture of the momentous occasion, which he humbly accepted with gratitude. Earlier this year, Diljit had also become the first South Asian artiste to headline the main stage at the famous Coachella festival. His Dil-Luminati world tour is breaking one record after another.

In a display of Punjabi pride and culture, six year old Bhangra lover Aanakh Bhullar joined Diljit onstage. The young fan danced energetically beside his idol, winning applause from the lively crowd. According to Aanakh, Diljit is the best singer and he was thrilled by the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Through his boundary-pushing performances, Diljit is putting Indian music on the global map and inspiring millions worldwide.