Prithvi Shaw hit me, claims ‘fan’ arrested in selfie case

Social media influencer Sapna Gill, arrested for allegedly manhandling Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw over clicking of selfies, claimed before a court here on Friday that it was he who hit her.

Shaw even apologised to her and asked not to file a police complaint, she said. Gill, arrested on Thursday, was produced before a magistrate’s court in Mumbai on Friday. The court remanded her in police custody till February 20.

The incident took place outside a luxury hotel in suburban Santacruz on Wednesday during an argument between Shaw on one side and the social media influencer and her male friend on the other after the cricketer refused to click selfies with her. During the remand hearing, Gill requested that she be allowed to put forward her version of the incident, which the magistrate allowed. All the allegations against her were false, Gill said, adding, “He (Shaw) hit me on the chest and arms.”

“We were there just to take help of police. They were eight to ten people and we were just two,” Gill said.

Further, the influencer claimed that Shaw and his friend asked her not to file a police complaint, said sorry, and left. On the claim that the incident took place after she asked for a selfie with Shaw, Gill said, “I do not know him, nor I have ever seen him. I never asked for a selfie with him.”

Gill also denied the allegation that she had asked for Rs 50,000 to settle the case. “He was totally drunk. He was in front of a police station, he could have filed the FIR then only,” the influencer said. But since Shaw was drunk, he thought of doing that later, Gill claimed.

As per Gill, she and her friend were partying at the VIP lounge of the hotel before Shaw arrived.

Shaw had gone to the hotel, located near the domestic airport, for dinner with his businessman friend when the sequence of events unfolded.

The police complaint was lodged by Shaw’s friend and flatmate Ashish Yadav who runs a cafe.