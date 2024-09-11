back to top
    Price comparison of iPhone 16 series across India, US, Dubai, Vietnam and other regions

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    iPhone 16 Series Prices Compared Across Regions

    The tech giants Apple recently launched their latest iPhone lineup including the standard iPhone 16, larger iPhone 16 Plus, as well as the high-end iPhone 16 Pro and towering iPhone 16 Pro Max. While prices have seen some reductions in for the Pro models, significant differences still exist across regional markets.

    The vanilla iPhone 16 with 128GB storage is available for Rs. 74,900 effectively in India. In contrast, consumers in the US can get it for around Rs. 67,000 before duties. Similarly, countries like Canada, Dubai and China offer it at under Rs. 80,000, making them relatively more affordable destinations than India.

    The 6.1-inch iPhone 16 Pro sits at a minimum Rs. 1,14,900 price point locally. However, it is nearly Rs. 30,000 cheaper in the US at approximately Rs. 85,000. Dubai, the UK and mainland China also undercut Indian rates by over Rs. 15,000.

    The top-spec iPhone 16 Pro Max mirrors this trend. The entry-level 256GB version retails for Rs. 1,39,900 domestically but can be had in the US for around Rs. 1,00,000, offering a near Rs. 40,000 difference. Other major regions like Hong Kong and Singapore too underprice it versus India.

    In conclusion, while prices have marginally decreased for Apple's new flagships in India, they stay considerably higher than parallel Western and Asian markets. Global buyers may want to factor this disparity while planning their iPhone 16 series purchases.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

