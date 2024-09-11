back to top
    Life Style
    Life Style

    Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh shares her intense burpee box jump workout routine

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Celeb Rakul Preet Singh Shares Her Burpee Box Jump Routine

    In a recent Instagram post, Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh showcased an intense full body workout – the burpee box jump-over. She effortlessly nailed the routine along with her trainer, proving her strong fitness levels.

    The exercise combines multiple elements to work both the upper and lower body muscles. It begins with a classic burpee involving a squat and push up. This engages the chest, shoulders, triceps and core. After the burpee, the trainee must explosively jump onto a sturdy platform.

    This plyometric movement requires leg power and coordination. Once on the box, the individual jumps down to the other side in a fluid motion emphasizing agility. By repeating the sequential movements continuously, it becomes a cardio-intense circuit.

    When performed correctly with control, the burpee box jump provides various perks. The pushing movements strengthen the upper body while jumping engages the lower body muscles. It also improves cardiovascular fitness when done for time or multiple sets.

    However, precautions must be followed for safety. Choosing an appropriate box height relevant to one's abilities is important. Maintaining proper form during each phase, especially the push up and landing, is crucial to avoid injury. Controlled movements and listening to one's body to prevent overexertion are also advised. Warming up and cooling down appropriately bookends the challenging routine.

    Rakul Preet makes the burpee box jump look effortless in the posted video. Her demonstration serves as motivation to incorporate this full body exercise into regular fitness routines for muscular endurance and strength. With the right practice, technique and precaution, it can benefit both amateur and professional athletes alike.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

