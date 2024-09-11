Sara Ali Khan stuns in upcycled lehenga crafted from vintage brocade saris

back to top
    Sara Ali Khan's Vintage Sari-Inspired Lehenga Grabs Eyeballs

    actress Sara Ali Khan recently turned heads in an unique heirloom ensemble at an high-profile celebration. For the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi event, Sara opted to wear a bespoke lehenga created by renowned designer Mayyur Girotra. What made this lehenga stand out was that it was handcrafted using pieces of 5 to 6 vintage brocade saris, all over 50 years old.

    By recycling these vintage textiles into a new garment, Girotra paying homage to rich craft heritage of Indian weaving. He retrieved the old saris and skillfully joined various panels of brightly colored brocades to form the lehenga skirt. This one-of-a-kind upcycled lehenga shows how timeless fashion can be achieved through sustainable practices.

    Sara's matching blouse accentuated her svelte figure with its backless design, gold embellishments and cropped hem. The lehenga skirt flowed gracefully with its lively hues blending perfectly. Topping off the ensemble was a distinctive dupatta adorned with fine zari embroidery on tissue silk. Draped strategically, it added an elegant finishing touch to Sara's vintage-inspired attire.

    Through her sari-lehenga choice, Sara spotlighted how age-old textiles from the past have a second chance at modern styling when rescued from neglect. Mayyur Girotra collected these precious heirlooms and resurrected them into a standout creation truly worthy of a bright young star like Sara. Her outfit serves reminder that sustainability begins from appreciating tradition-rooted crafts of bygone eras.

