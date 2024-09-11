back to top
    Bollywood star Salman Khan shows off luxury watch worth crores set with over 700 diamonds

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Superstar Shows Off Rare Luxury Watch Worth Crores

    Salman Khan is known for his lavish lifestyle and expensive taste in fashion and accessories. In a recent social media post, renowned watch maker Jacob Arabo shared a video of Salman trying on one of their most exclusive timepieces – the Billionaire III.

    Set with hundreds of gleaming white diamonds, the watch is truly a work of . Jacob states he rarely allows anyone to try on the coveted Billionaire III, making Salman one of the few special people to have worn this masterpiece.

    In the video, Jacob can be seen assisting Salman with the watch before embracing him. Fans flooded the comments expressing their admiration for their beloved star. Comments praised Salman for how he carries himself and his legendary status in the industry.

    A closer look at the Billionaire III reveals it is meticulously crafted with the utmost attention to detail. The central ring 152 white diamonds while the sides hold 76 diamonds each. An additional 504 diamonds adorn the bracelet and 57 baguette cut stones embellish the movement. That amounts to a grand total of 714 white diamonds set into the timepiece.

    As expected from Jacob & Co's luxury watches, this piece does not come cheap. Reportedly carrying a whopping price tag of 4.15 crores, it is safe to say only the uber wealthy can afford to own this exquisite display of wealth on their wrist.

    Salman will next be seen in Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by AR Murugadoss, fans look forward to seeing their favorite star in another enthralling action drama.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

