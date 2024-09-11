back to top
    How years of expertise and rigorous testing went into Sonos’ launch of premium over-ear headphones Ace

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The highly-anticipated launch of Sonos' over-ear wireless headphones Ace has expanded the brand beyond its niche offerings of soundbars and speakers into the competitive headphones market. In an interview with this reporter, Sonos product manager Scott Fink shared insights into the years of expertise and testing that went into developing the Ace.

    Fink explained that while Sonos has mastery over sound quality from its vast experience, headphones pose unique challenges like comfort which required new expertise. Extensive testing and feedback from product experts and customers were key to crafting the lightweight and adjustable design of the Ace.

    In terms of audio performance, Fink stressed Sonos' collaboration with music and film creators to deliver accurate reproduction of artist intent. The Ace was tuned through rigorous measurement in anechoic chambers along with subjective listening by creators using their own content.

    Testing also occurred across Sonos' global facilities and with public beta users. This combination of scientific and experiential evaluation over several iterations ensured the Ace met the highest standard of audio fidelity expected from Sonos.

    Fink hinted that lessons from earlier products like soundbars informed the Ace's development. Its modular ear cushions also stem from recognizing parts durability issues faced by customers. Overall, the Ace represents Sonos setting the bar in comfort while staying true to its expertise in immersive listening experiences.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

