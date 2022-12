Power shutdown

JAMMU, DECEMBER 02: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL has informed that the power supply to Raghunath Bazar, Residency Road, Wazarat Road, Kanak Mandi, Rajinder Bazar and adjoining areas shall remain affected on December 04 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Mandal, Kartholi and adjoining areas shall remain affected on December 03 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Akalpur, Udheywala, Sangrampur, Lale-De-Bagh, Nagbani, DPS School Manorma Vihar, Adheywala, Anand Nagar, Domana, Lower Machlian, Nagbani, Laxmi Puran, Swarn Vihar, Bharat Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Bantalab, Radio Station, BSNL, CRPF, Ayush Hospital, Bhalwal, Kangarmorh, IRP, Hospital Bhalwal, Kopte, Thater, Nardani, Pooja Colony and adjoining areas shall remain affected on December 03 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to SICOP Industrial Area shall remain affected on December 04 from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Bhalla, Bhaderwah and adjoining areas shall remain affected on December 03 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Sataney, Ramnagar, Chowki, Majouri, Basantgarh and adjoining areas shall remain affected on December 03 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply Jogpur, Industry feeder and adjoining areas shall remain affected on December 03 from 10 am to 3 pm.