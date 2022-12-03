Reva Rajput of Tikri scripts success story by her innovations Runs thriving Food Processing Unit from Home

UDHAMPUR, DECEMBER 02: Reva Rajput from Block Tikri is a source of inspiration for thousands of women in Udhampur district. The head of Nari Shakti Women Self Help Group, she started with making cow dung Diyas. Her group sold cowdung Diyas worth Rs. 50,000/- on eve of Deepawali festival.

Today, using her innovative mind, she is preparing Barley Energy Booster, Amla products, RTS Anardana Chutney, Kashmiri Masala Tikki, Turmeric powder etc.

Her husband, Kuldeep Singh, left his private job to join his wife’s innovative business. He, along with his wife, established a small food processing unit under the PMFME scheme at his house in Tikri.

The Department of Horticulture Planning and Marketing Udhampur, the District Nodal Agency for PMFME scheme, is providing adequate hand holding to this innovative couple.

Recently, they were sent by the department to New Delhi for participation in Indian International Trade Fair; wherein they not only sold their products but, also, had a vast exposure to the latest labelling, packaging and branding techniques.

The couple is providing employment to 7-8 females from their neighborhood. Area Marketing Office Udhampur-Reasi has, temporarily, provided free space to Nari Shakti Women Self Help Group in Fruit and Vegetable Market Kallar Himmati Udhampur for selling their products from the Mandi platform.