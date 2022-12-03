BJP appoints new district presidents in J&K

CM Gupta nominated as Vice-President, Purnima Spokesperson

Jammu Tawi, Dec. 02: Jammu & Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today nominated new districts presidents in J&K.

Announcing large-scale organizational changes in J&K BJP, President Ravinder Raina nominated new District Presidents which he said is cleared in consultation with BJP National President JP Nadda, and other senior leaders of the party. According to a press release, Chander Mohan Gupta (former Mayor) is nominated as BJP Vice-President J&K UT. Purnima Sharma (former Dy. Mayor) is nominated as BJP Spokesperson for J&K UT. Ayodhya Gupta is nominated as BJP Secretary J&K UT.

Parmodh Kapahi is nominated as President of Jammu District.

Omi Khajuria is nominated as President of Jammu North District.

Rekha Mahajan is nominated as President of Jammu South District.

Sunil Shastri is nominated as President of Jammu Border District.

Kashmira Singh is nominated as President of Samba District.

Rajeev Sharma is nominated as President of Akhnoor District.

Neena Sharma is nominated as President of Nowshera District.

Dinesh Sharma is nominated as President of Rajouri District.

Rajesh Kumar is nominated as President of Poonch District.

Rohit Dubey is nominated as President of Reasi District.

Gopal Mahajan is nominated as President of Kathua District.

Darshan Singh Thakkar is nominated as President of Pahari Zila (Basohli) District.

Arun Gupta is nominated as President of Udhampur District.

Rajeshwar Kumar is nominated as President of Ramban District.

Vijay Mohan Thakur is nominated as President of Doda District.

Chuni Lal Shan is nominated as President of Kishtwar District.

Chand Ji Bhat is nominated as President of Kashmir Displaced District.

Nazir Ahmed Ganai is nominated as President of Anantnag District.

Zubair Ahmed Ganai is nominated as President of Kulgam District.

Mohd. Latief Bhat is nominated as President of Pulwama District.

Mohd. Yousuf Bhat is nominated as President of Shopian District.

Ashok Bhat is nominated as President of Srinagar District.

Sameer Ahmed Shah is nominated as President of Budgam District.

Mohd. Amin Shah is nominated as President of Ganderbal District.

M. Sofi is nominated as President of Baramulla District.

Abdul Rehman Lone is nominated as President of Kupwara District.

Naseer Ahmed Lone is nominated as President of Bandipora District.