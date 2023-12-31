Poonch emerges hockey nursery of J&K

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 31: The border district of Poonch is fast emerging as nursery for the game of Hockey in Jammu and Kashmir with the fact that as many as 21 members of the J&K under-14 and under-17 teams belong to the place.

Presently these teams compete in the 67th National School Games bring organised by School Games Federation of India (SGFI) at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh as part of its annual calendar of activities.

Furthermore, the credit for this phenomenal growth in the number of young hockey trainees goes to one of the prominent clubs of J&K, Sham Lal Sharma Hockey Club Poonch. All these selected players belong to Sham Lal Club only, a handout issued by the Club here today claimed.

The entire 14-member girls team of under-14 age category has been selected from district Poonch that too from Sham Lal Hockey Club Pooch. Most of these girls are trainees of Khelo India Hockey Centre Poonch and coached by the qualified individuals including Pawan Kumar, Mukesh Kumar and Navjot Singh.

The district administration and the inhabitants of district Poonch must feel pride in the fact that among these 21 selected players 14 are girls.

“The management of the Sham Lal Hockey Club extend their thanks and appreciate the LG Administration, especially the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) for extending opportunities to the female players of border district of Poonch,” said president of the Club, Sanjeev Sharma.