DPS Kathua Celebrates Sporting Excellence at Annual Sports Day 2023

NL Corresspondent

Kathua, Dec 31: Delhi Public School Kathua witnessed a day of unparalleled athleticism and cultural vibrancy as it hosted the Annual Sports Day 2023. The event was graced by distinguished guests who added prestige to the occasion. Chief Guest: S. Chandeep Singh Sudan, an internationally acclaimed sportsman, graced the event with his presence, inspiring students with his journey in the world of sports. Smt. Kanta Andotra, former MLA and Founder Chairperson of DPS Kathua, was honored as a special guest, recognizing her pivotal role in the school's development. Mrs. Gauri Thakur, a distinguished theatre artist and producer, added a touch of artistic flair as the Guest of Honor.

The event commenced with the ceremonious hosting of the National Flag and the symbolic lighting of the torch, symbolizing the spirit of unity and sportsmanship. and a warm welcome speech by Mrs. Tajinder Kaur Maughal, setting the stage for an exciting day ahead.

Students showcased their athletic prowess in various housewise sports activities, including thrilling 100m and 400m races, Hurdling, Sack race, relay races, long jump, Shot put, high jump, discus throw, and a spectrum of athletic activities that captivated the audience.

The cultural segment was a delightful fusion of artistry and physical prowess: Gymnastics and aerobics by the talented students of Class 1 & 2. Yoga dances performed with grace and flexibility by Classes 3 to 5. Formation dances that enthralled the audience by Class 6 to 8. An energetic Mass PT Drill that showcased discipline and coordination.

Mrs. Gauri Thakur, the Guest of Honor, delivered a poignant speech appreciating the sports activities and commending the students for their exemplary participation and commitment.

The management of Delhi Public School Kathua expressed heartfelt appreciation for the dedication and effort put forth by students, parents, and staff. As the year draws to a close, warm New Year greetings were extended to all, fostering a sense of community and optimism for the future.

The program concluded with a sincere Vote of Thanks delivered by the Senior Coordinator Mrs. Tajinder Kaur Maughal, expressing gratitude to the distinguished guests, participants, and everyone involved in making the Annual Sports Day a resounding success.

The event reached its crescendo with the soul-stirring rendition of the school song by the talented students of Class XII, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of everyone present.